Northampton man charged with driving while disqualified after third arrest in 12 months

The 35-year-old is due to appear in court
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 13:56 BST
A Northampton man has been charged with driving while disqualified after he was arrested for the third time in 12 months.

Officer stopped a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van in Compton Street, Northampton, at about 10.45am on Saturday (September 30) after an ANPR ping.

Matthew Terry Boxley, aged 35, of Castle Street, Northampton, has been charged with driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He is due to appear in court on Monday (October 2).