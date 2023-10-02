Northampton man charged with driving while disqualified after third arrest in 12 months
The 35-year-old is due to appear in court
A Northampton man has been charged with driving while disqualified after he was arrested for the third time in 12 months.
Officer stopped a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van in Compton Street, Northampton, at about 10.45am on Saturday (September 30) after an ANPR ping.
Matthew Terry Boxley, aged 35, of Castle Street, Northampton, has been charged with driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.
He is due to appear in court on Monday (October 2).