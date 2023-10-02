Northampton man charged with driving while disqualified after third arrest in 12 months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton man has been charged with driving while disqualified after he was arrested for the third time in 12 months.

Officer stopped a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van in Compton Street, Northampton, at about 10.45am on Saturday (September 30) after an ANPR ping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Terry Boxley, aged 35, of Castle Street, Northampton, has been charged with driving whilst disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...