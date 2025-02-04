Northampton man charged with driving offences and possession of a knife and drugs after traffic stop

A Northampton man has been charged with five offences after he was stopped by road police officers in the early hours.

Johnny Connors, of Greenhills Road, Northampton, was arrested at about 1.10am on Sunday, February 2, in the town’s Holmecross Road.

The 30-year-old was charged with dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level is above the limit and failing to stop for police officers. He was also charged with possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and the possession of a Class A drug (cocaine).

He was bailed to appear before the magistrates’ court on Monday February 17.