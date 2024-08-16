Northampton man charged with drink driving after car flips on its side at roundabout
The incident happened between 9am and 9.30am on Sunday (August 11) in Billing Brook Road at the roundabout with Birds Hill Road.
A single vehicle – a silver Ford Galaxy – was involved. The Northants Roads Policing Team posted on X that the car was in collision with the barrier, which ripped off the suspension and wheel caused it to flip on its side.
Following the incident Gheorghe Stoica, of Old Barn Court was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and was subsequently charged with driving a motor vehicle when alcohol above the limit, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and use of a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance.
The 47-year-old was released on unconditional bail until September 19, when he is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court.