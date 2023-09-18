News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

Northampton man charged with dangerous driving after police dog found him in pond

The 30-year-old BMW driver was allegedly spotted driving erratically in the early hours of Saturday
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 14:58 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Northampton man has been charged with dangerous driving and failure to stop after he was found in a pond by a police dog.

The 30-year-old’s BMW M-Sport was found at the Bottom of Butcher’s Lane in Boughton and the suspect was tracked by a police dog to a pond in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “He was arrested after the driver of a grey BMW M-Sport was allegedly spotted driving erratically between 3.50am and 5.10am on Saturday, September 16.

The BMW was found at the bottom of Butcher's Lane in Boughton. Photo: Twitter/Northants Roads Policing Team.The BMW was found at the bottom of Butcher's Lane in Boughton. Photo: Twitter/Northants Roads Policing Team.
The BMW was found at the bottom of Butcher's Lane in Boughton. Photo: Twitter/Northants Roads Policing Team.
Most Popular

"The car was located at the bottom of Butcher’s Lane, Boughton. The driver was then tracked from the scene by one of our PD’s and their handler to a pond.”

Naill Gleeson, aged 30, of Harrison Road, Lower Harlestone, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop a motor vehicle. He was subsequently charged and bailed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 2.