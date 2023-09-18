Northampton man charged with dangerous driving after police dog found him in pond

Watch more videos on Shots!

A Northampton man has been charged with dangerous driving and failure to stop after he was found in a pond by a police dog.

The 30-year-old’s BMW M-Sport was found at the Bottom of Butcher’s Lane in Boughton and the suspect was tracked by a police dog to a pond in the area.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “He was arrested after the driver of a grey BMW M-Sport was allegedly spotted driving erratically between 3.50am and 5.10am on Saturday, September 16.

The BMW was found at the bottom of Butcher's Lane in Boughton. Photo: Twitter/Northants Roads Policing Team.

"The car was located at the bottom of Butcher’s Lane, Boughton. The driver was then tracked from the scene by one of our PD’s and their handler to a pond.”