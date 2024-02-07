News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Northampton man charged with burglary after police dog finds suspect hiding inside building

The 47-year-old is due before magistrates
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 7th Feb 2024, 14:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Northampton man has been charged with burglary after a police dog found a suspect hiding in a building.

Police were called to a business premises in Main Road, Duston at 3.38am on Tuesday (February 6).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PD Ebby searched the building and found a suspect hiding inside.

Most Popular
PD Ebby found a suspect hiding in a building.PD Ebby found a suspect hiding in a building.
PD Ebby found a suspect hiding in a building.

Paul Michael Philip Harris, aged 47, of no fixed address, has been charged with one count of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal and is due before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (February 7).