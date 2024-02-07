Northampton man charged with burglary after police dog finds suspect hiding inside building
The 47-year-old is due before magistrates
A Northampton man has been charged with burglary after a police dog found a suspect hiding in a building.
Police were called to a business premises in Main Road, Duston at 3.38am on Tuesday (February 6).
PD Ebby searched the building and found a suspect hiding inside.
Paul Michael Philip Harris, aged 47, of no fixed address, has been charged with one count of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal and is due before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (February 7).