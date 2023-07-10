Northampton man avoids prison after trying to send indecent images to child

A Northampton man has avoided prison after trying to engage in sexual communication with a police officer posing as a 12-year-old girl.

Bryan Coulton, aged 30, attempted to chat to a 12-year-old girl online over the course of a week from March 5, 2020 to March 12, 2020. What he did not know was that the girl, in fact, was an undercover police officer.

Coulton, of West Cotton Close, pretended to be 15 years old and quickly turned the conversation sexual, Northampton Crown Court heard on Monday, July 10.

Bryan Coulton, aged 30, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, July 10.

David Lee, prosecuting, told the court that Coulton told the ‘child’ to engage in sexual activity, giving her “explicit” instructions on what to do and telling her to think about him touching himself. He additionally sent two indecent images of himself.

The defendant was arrested on May 1, 2020 and he denied the offence when questioned by police officers.

Coulton initially pleaded not guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child but he changed his plea to guilty when “strong evidence” emerged on the first day of his trial in May of this year, the court heard.

The defendant has one caution on his record for sexually assaulting a woman in 2011.

Daniel Green, in mitigation, said that - at the time of offending - Coulton felt “isolated and withdrawn” which was further exacerbated by the forced period of isolation by the coronavirus pandemic.

The defence barrister said: “I think he does regret and he does accept his behaviour.”

“He is still relatively young and has a long life ahead of him, which poses an issue if he is not rehabilitated,” Mr Green added.

Her Honour Judge Lucking KC, sentencing, said: “I am satisfied that, at the moment, you do not pose an imminent risk to the community.”

Coulton was handed an eight month prison sentence, suspended for two years. He was ordered to attend 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 40 sessions of a sex offenders programme.

Judge Lucking said this is what she believes is the best course of action to protect the public.