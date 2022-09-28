Northampton man avoids prison after police find him in possession of cannabis and ‘highly corrosive substance’

A Northampton man has avoided prison after being found in possession of cannabis and a bottle containing a “highly corrosive substance.”

Ryan Thornhill, aged 23, of Chalcombe Avenue, Kingsthorpe, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, September 28 after pleading guilty to possessing Class B drugs and an offensive weapon in a public place.

According to Northamptonshire Police, Thornhill was wanted on recall to prison when a police officer spotted him riding his bike in the Far Cotton area on March 24, 2019 and alerted the Force Control Room.

Police were dispatched to the scene and, following a short foot chase, Thornhill was arrested at 4.13pm the same day in Thirlestane Road.

The court heard that Thornhill was searched and found to be in possession of 7.76g of Class B drugs and a bottle containing ammonia.

Sinjin Bulbring, prosecuting, said that Thornhill told officers that the cannabis was for personal use and he was with a friend, who he asked to borrow the bag from so he could store the drugs inside.

The court heard that the defendant claimed he did not know the bottle of ammonia was inside the bag.

He was subsequently returned to prison on recall but released under investigation for the possession charges.

Thornhill has 24 previous convictions for 46 offences, including possession of Class B drugs.

William Forber-Heyward, in mitigation, said Thornhill’s last crime was committed in 2019 and he has since “moved on” from offending, having not committed any further offences in the last three years.

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC, in his sentencing remarks, said: “You have indicated to the probation service and to me that you have changed.

“You have kept out of trouble for the last three years and you will continue to do that.”