Northampton man avoids prison after harassing former partner he subjected to domestic violence

A Northampton man has avoided prison after breaching a restraining order by making persistent attempts to contact his former partner, who he subjected to domestic violence.

Martin Pryer, aged 37, of Treetops, was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage and sending a threatening letter in 2021 in relation to the domestic abuse of his former partner.

It was because of this that a restraining order was imposed between Pryer and his partner on July 16, 2021 to prevent him from contacting his ex partner directly or indirectly. He was also given a 40 week prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Martin Pryer, aged 37, of Treetops, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, July 12.

Pryer appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, July 12 after pleading guilty to breaching that restraining order, harassment and breaching his suspended sentence order in committing these offences.

Bethan Chichester, prosecuting, told the court that Pryer made “numerous” calls and messages to his former partner between April 2022 and August 2022. Messages included: “Please call me, I am sorry,” and “All I want and wish for everyday is to make my family whole again.” The victim did not respond to any of these messages.

The court heard that on June 1, Pryer saw his former partner in a Tesco store and followed her around the shop, to the tills and then into the supermarket car park before walking away when she turned around to look at him.

The victim, in a statement, said she has had to run to her place of work for “safety” and believes that Pryer gets his friends to watch her report back to him what she does and who she is with. She said that, as a result, she developed anxiety and depression.

She said: “Every time I leave the house, I get anxious that I will either see him or his friends.”

She added that she is still living with the effects of the domestic violence Pryer inflicted on her. She claims she was told it was her responsibility to repair the doors and walls that Pryer damaged, which she has not been able to do yet.

“I am living with a constant reminder of what our relationship was,” she said.

Liam Muir, in mitigation, said that Pryer suffers with mental health difficulties that has “significantly blighted him” and he struggled to break away from the fixation on the relationship.

The defence barrister added that both the probation service and mental health service have noticed a “significant” change in Pryer’s attitude since working with him.

“The breach was during the engagement and work - before it had a chance to have a proper effect,” Mr Muir told the court.

The Honourable Mr Justice Wigoder, sitting as a recorder, said: “Courts are very familiar with the fact that when relationships break down and particularly when the relationship has young children. Tensions can get really high, people can act in a way they shouldn't.”

Pryer was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years. He must also undertake 10 rehabilitation requirement days and 140 hours of unpaid work.