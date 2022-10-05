Northampton man avoids prison after breaking into ex partner’s house to attack her in bed

A Northampton man has avoided prison after smashing through the front door of his former partner’s house to attack her.

Darren Swannell, aged 53, of Edison Drive, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, October 5 after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

The court heard that - on February 27, 2022 - Swannell was ejected from a nightclub for “poor behaviour” after he alleged he witnessed his former partner cheating on him.

Darren Swannell, aged 53, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, October 5.

Caroline Bray, prosecuting, said Swannell then “lurked” outside the nightclub, causing staff to keep his former partner inside until he left.

Swannell then went to his then partner’s address to “confront” her at around 6am, the court heard. He smashed the glass pane in the victim’s front door to gain entry into her house before attacking her in her bed.

Ms Bray told the court that a neighbour heard the defendant shouting, swearing and growling along with loud banging that lasted around 10 minutes before Swannell left the property.

The court heard that the victim then knocked on the neighbour’s door sobbing, wearing nothing but her dressing gown and she had cuts and bruises to her face, chest and neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Bray said the victim was punched repeatedly, verbally abused and head-butted to the nose, causing possible unconsciousness.

The prosecution barrister said: “This was a nasty ABH, where she was clearly delivered significant blows to different parts of her body.

“It is plain that she wants nothing to do with him. She is not a part of these proceedings, which she says is out of fear.”

The court heard that Swannell then sent the victim “numerous” messages begging for forgiveness and sympathy along with a financial contribution for the damage he caused to the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swannell has previous convictions relating to alcoholism including ABH, common assault and battery.

Chantelle Stocks, in mitigation, said none of Swannell’s previous offences were committed in a domestic context. She described this as an “isolated” incident, where Swannell - fuelled by alcohol - inflicted violence “impulsively” after believing he saw an act of infidelity.

The defence barrister said: “He is distraught and shaking when discussing his actions. He did not seek to minimise or justify his actions in any way - in his words, he is extremely guilty and ashamed.”

The court heard that Swannell suffers with mental health problems linked to past trauma. He has since been accepted for treatment for his alcoholism and he proactively engages with counselling and therapy sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC, sentencing, said: “You were, in my view, nothing other than in a jealous rage and, in that rage, you assaulted her repeatedly punching her and head-butted her.”

Judge Herbert added: “You have taken a number of steps to address the problems you have both with alcohol and mental health issues. Many defendants don’t do that and bury their heads in the sand or continue to offend.”

Swannell was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended for 21 months. He was ordered to attend 30 rehabilitation requirement days, adhere to a curfew and pay £750 in compensation to the victim.