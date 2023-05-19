Northampton man avoids prison after assaulting partner and crashing car into lamppost whilst intoxicated

A 35-year-old Northampton man has avoided prison after assaulting his partner and crashing his car into a lamppost whilst intoxicated.

Anthony O’Connell, of Upton Hall Crescent, was made subject to a court order on March 9 last year not to contact his former partner after assaulting her.

A court heard that his ex partner, however, took pity on him because he was homeless and allowed him to move into her address on the condition that he stopped drinking.

Anthony O’Connell, aged 35, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, May 19.

A hearing at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, May 19 heard that, on January 7, O’Connell became “aggressive” towards his partner after accusing her of being unfaithful.

When his partner attempted to call the police, O’Connell grabbed her hair, pulled her to the floor, spat on her, twisted her arm and snatched her phone. In doing so, he damaged the floor, the court heard.

Prosecutor, Emma Fielding, said O’Connell then emailed the victim repeatedly from the early hours of March 2 through to March 3 before turning up at her house at 4pm in an “extremely intoxicated” state.

After the 35-year-old left the address, a witness reported seeing O’Connell crash his car into a lamppost before getting out of the vehicle and swearing angrily.

O’Connell pleaded guilty to drink driving, assault by beating, criminal damage and three counts of breaching a non-molestation order.

His previous convictions include assault, drink driving, failing to provide a specimen of breath and driving with excess alcohol.

Oliver Kelham, in mitigation, said O’Connell has cut down on his alcohol consumption “significantly.”

Mr Kelham said: “He is clearly remorseful. He tells me that he feels he has lost everything and he is seeking to address his noted behaviours particularly surrounding alcohol because that is where it seems to come from.”

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane said it was “clear” that alcohol is the defendant’s problem but noted his voluntary engagement with a local organisation supporting those struggling with substance misuse.

O’Connell was handed an 18 month community order, made subject to a four year restraining order and disqualified from driving for three years.

