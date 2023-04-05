Northampton man avoids jail after drink driving car because he said 'owner was high on drugs'

A 29-year-old man has avoided prison after telling officers he was drink driving in his friend’s car because his “friend had smoked cannabis”.

Karl Marriott, of Newton Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, April 4 after pleading guilty to drink driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

In the early hours of December 2, 2022 a vehicle was stopped by police in Chepstow Close.

Officers found that the driver of the vehicle - Marriott - only held a provisional driving licence and was not insured to drive that car.

A reading also revealed that Marriott had 48 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath, Northampton Crown Court was told. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Marriott told officers at the scene that he was not aware that the car he was driving was uninsured and had no valid MOT. He said he assumed it would be fine to drive his friend’s car with a provisional licence because his friend was a passenger.

The defendant informed police officers that his friend had been smoking cannabis and that was why he was asked to drive the car.

Emma Fielding, prosecuting, said Marriott - at the time of committing these offences - was subject to a suspended sentence order arising from burgling a car garage for which he was sentenced to 12 months in prison suspended for two years in 2020.

Marriott has another previous conviction of drink driving back in 2015.

Neil Jarvis, in mitigation, said that Marriott is medicated for ADHD, anxiety and depression and, since the offence, has worked with the probation services and engaged with the necessary parties to address his behaviour.

The defence barrister said it would be “unjust” to activate Marriott’s suspended sentence as he has completed nearly half of his rehabilitation activity requirement days and the order is set to expire in June this year.

He suggested to the Recorder that she should allow the suspended sentence to, instead, continue.

Mr Jarvis said: “Now he has had time to reflect and had time to work with the probation services to try to show to you that he can remain offence free and he can become a good member of society.”

He added it is “clear” that probation services feel that more work is essential as far as the defendant is concerned.

Miss Recorder Levett, in her sentencing remarks, said: “While these offences are serious, they are less serious than the offences for which you received a suspended sentence.”

She added: “You have a realistic prospect of rehabilitation and, to sentence you to imprisonment at this stage, would be counterproductive.”

For drink driving, Marriott was fined £200 and disqualified from driving for three years. No separate penalty was imposed for driving without a licence or insurance but his licence will be endorsed accordingly.

