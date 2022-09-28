Northampton man avoids jail after assault left pub doorman ‘never the same again’

A Northampton man has been given a suspended prison sentence after attacking a pub employee and leaving him with injuries that he will never fully recover from.

Liam Downes, aged 34, of no fixed abode, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, September 28 after pleading guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The court heard that on Christmas Eve (December 24) in 2015, the victim was working at a pub in Wellingborough Road when he was made aware of two men fighting - including Downes. He went to split them up and was able to get the two men outside.

Liam Downes, aged 34, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, September 28.

Nicola Patten, prosecuting, said that Downes then punched the victim in the face and knocked him to the floor where he landed awkwardly on his arm and heard a “crack.”

The victim was taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a fracture, dislocated right shoulder and nerve damage.

Downes, when interviewed, told officers he did not get involved in any fights but was curled up into a ball because he was being assaulted, the court heard. He also rated his level of intoxication as seven out of 10 and could not recall leaving the pub.

The victim, in a statement, told the court the attack has left him in pain with restricted movement and numbness in his arm.

Ms Patten said: “His doctor could not confirm how long it would take to heal and he may regain 80 percent normality in his right arm but he will never be the same again.”

The court heard that the victim had an operation the day after the assault, which saw his shoulder put back into place but, after six months of physiotherapy, he required further surgery as his shoulder did not reset properly.

Ms Patten told the court that the victim’s damaged nerve causes “pins and needles” in his hand and up his arm, which he thinks he will have for the rest of his life.

Downes has appeared at court on 10 occasions for 15 offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

William Forber-Heyward, in mitigation, described the attack as a “single impulsive act” and said Downes has since stayed out of trouble for seven years.

Mr Forber-Heyward said: “This offence was committed when he was 27 and, at that time, he was working as a welder and he was living for the weekend with some peers who were a negative influence on him.”

The court heard that Downes was a “binge drinker” at the time but has since abstained from alcohol.

The defence barrister said that Downes has been without his own personal address for a number of years due to his “chaotic lifestyle” but has been staying with his grandmother, who he cares for.

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC said: “I hope you understand that what you did that night was a disgraceful act.

“You need to be punished for what you did. It happened many years ago but it had a lasting impact on the doorman who was only doing his job that night.”