Northampton man arrested on suspicion of driving offences after police dog finds him hiding behind bin

A Northampton man has been arrested on suspicion of driving offences after a police dog found him hiding behind a bin.

The incident began at around 2.30am today (Tuesday November 12) in Mill Lane, Northampton, when the driver of a blue Mini Cooper failed to stop for officers.

The driver ran off from the vehicle at the junction of Raeburn Road and Rothesay Road.

Police Dog Peggy tracked from the car and found the driver hiding behind a bin.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed a 44-year-old Northampton man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences and remains in police custody.