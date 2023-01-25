Northampton man arrested on suspicion drink and drug driving as woman in hospital following collision

A Northampton man has been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a collision left a woman hospitalised.

The incident happened at around 4.10pm on Tuesday (January 24), when a white Nissan panel van and a blue Ford Focus were involved in a collision on the A428 Bedford Road close to Cold Brayfield in Milton Keynes.

The driver of the Ford, a woman in her forties from Bedford, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition, according to Thames Valley Police (TVP).

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision.

A 23-year-old man, from Northampton, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of specified controlled drug above the specified limit and driving whilst unfit through drink. He has been released on bail.

