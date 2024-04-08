Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man from Northampton has been arrested in connection with a series of phone frauds, where victims were almost robbed of more than £16,000.

The 27-year-old from Northampton was arrested in Hatfield, Hertfordshire on March 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hertfordshire Police say the arrest was made in connection with frauds, which occurred during March 2024.

A Northampton man has been arrested in connection with a series of phone scams.

A spokesperson for the force said: “At least three people were contacted by someone claiming to be from their bank.

"The victims were informed that the caller was investigating fraudulent activity on their accounts and asked them to withdraw cash and send it to an address in Hatfield.”

Officer were informed of the scams and intercepted the parcels of cash before they were handed over by the postal service, preventing more than £16,000 from being stolen.