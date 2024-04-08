Northampton man arrested in connection with phone scams where victims nearly lost more than £16,000
A man from Northampton has been arrested in connection with a series of phone frauds, where victims were almost robbed of more than £16,000.
The 27-year-old from Northampton was arrested in Hatfield, Hertfordshire on March 26.
Hertfordshire Police say the arrest was made in connection with frauds, which occurred during March 2024.
A spokesperson for the force said: “At least three people were contacted by someone claiming to be from their bank.
"The victims were informed that the caller was investigating fraudulent activity on their accounts and asked them to withdraw cash and send it to an address in Hatfield.”
Officer were informed of the scams and intercepted the parcels of cash before they were handed over by the postal service, preventing more than £16,000 from being stolen.
The Northampton man has been released on bail, whilst the investigation continues, according to Hertfordshire Police.