Northampton man arrested in connection with investigation into boy missing from Milton Keynes

A Northampton man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into a boy missing from Milton Keynes.

The 21-year-old from Northampton was arrested on Sunday (June 26) in suspicion of being concerned with the supply of drugs. Two 19-year-old men from Milton Keynes were also arrested.

The arrests were made as part of the investigation to find Jason Adutwum, aged 15, who was reported as missing on Wednesday (June 22), Thames Valley Police said.

Missing teenage Jason Adutwum. Photo: Thames Valley Police.

He was last seen at the Premier Inn hotel in London Road, Buckingham, at around midday on Saturday, June 25.

Jason is around 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build, and was last seen wearing an all-black North Face tracksuit and black Nike trainers.

According to police, he is known to frequent Milton Keynes, particularly the northern estates of Stantonbury, New Bradwell and Wolverton.

Detective Chief Inspector Aidan Donohoe, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “As part of our proactive investigation to find Jason, we have made three arrests on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

“We are still concerned for Jason’s welfare, as he has been missing for almost a week, but he has been seen since then.”

Anyone who knows of Jason’s whereabouts or has any information should call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference number: 43220274112.

Police say if anyone sees Jason they should call 999, quoting the same reference number.