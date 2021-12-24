Northampton man arrested in connection with domestic abuse after hiding from police in a wardrobe

A 29-year-old man has been arrested by police in relation to a domestic abuse incident after trying to evade officers by hiding in a wardrobe.

The arrest was made in connection with an assault that took place late in the evening on Sunday, October 10 in The Headlands in Northampton.

An investigation was launched and - on Monday, December 22 - officers were deployed to an address in Northampton to look for someone they suspected of committing the offence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man, 29, was arrested by officers.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "At the door they were told he wasn’t in and hadn’t been seen for a while, but this didn't deter officers, and on inspection of the property, the man in question was found hiding in a small wardrobe."

The 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of GBH and remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Hopkinson from the force’s Domestic Abuse Team (DAT), said “This arrest was made as part of our month-long campaign to tackle domestic abuse, which historically rises over the Christmas period.

“This suspect thought he could evade us by hiding in a wardrobe but we will leave no stone unturned and no line of enquiry unfollowed in our pursuit of domestic abuse offenders.

“We know perpetrators will threaten victims to hide them from police officers but we won’t let that stop us. We will find you.

“Tackling domestic abuse is a matter of priority for this force – regardless of whether it’s Christmas. The force is working round the clock to keep people safe and will respond robustly to domestic abuse incidents all year round.

“I want to encourage anyone suffering from domestic abuse to call us. We will believe you. We will take your report seriously and we will work tirelessly to ensure you are safe and that your abuser is brought to justice.”