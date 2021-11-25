Northampton man arrested by detectives investigating a grandfather's murder

Detectives investing a murder in High Wycombe in July have arrested a man from Northampton.

Murder squad detectives have arrested a man from Northampton as part of their investigations into the killing of a 55-year-old grandfather in July this year.

Thames Valley Police revealed the 34-year-old, who has not been named, was held on Wednesday (November 24) on suspicion of assisting an offender, along with a 27-year-old woman from Buckinghamshire. Both have since been released on bail.

The arrests were in connection with the death of Andrew Ballantyne, aged 55, who was who was found unresponsive on the ground outside a petrol station in High Wycombe on July 31.

Another 24-year-old woman from Hertfordshire was also detained today (Thursday).