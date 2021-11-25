Northampton man arrested by detectives investigating a grandfather's murder
The 34-year-old has been released on bail after being quizzed over assisting an offender
Murder squad detectives have arrested a man from Northampton as part of their investigations into the killing of a 55-year-old grandfather in July this year.
Thames Valley Police revealed the 34-year-old, who has not been named, was held on Wednesday (November 24) on suspicion of assisting an offender, along with a 27-year-old woman from Buckinghamshire. Both have since been released on bail.
The arrests were in connection with the death of Andrew Ballantyne, aged 55, who was who was found unresponsive on the ground outside a petrol station in High Wycombe on July 31.
Another 24-year-old woman from Hertfordshire was also detained today (Thursday).
Five men aged between 24 and 35 — four from High Wycombe and one from Wembley — have been charged with the murder of Mr Ballantyne and are due to appear at Reading Crown Court on December 22.