Northampton man appears in court over fatal Wollaston crash which killed a 81-year-old man

A man has been charged with causing the death of a Wollaston pensioner in a crash.

Ross Simms, 26, appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court last week over the crash on January 29 this year.

Wollaston man Terrence White, 81, died as a result of his injuries after the collision between his Mazda and a Nissan Navara at about 12.50pm in Hardwater Road, between Wollaston and Great Doddington.

Three air ambulances were called to the scene and two others were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Simms, of Portland Place in Northampton, has been charged with causing death by driving without due care and attention and causing death by driving whilst without insurance.

He was granted unconditional bail to next appear at Northampton Crown Court on December 11.