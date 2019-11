Two men, one of whom is from Northampton, have appeared in court charged with kidnap and robbery.

Dion Greaves and Adam Cresswell are accused of kidnapping another man and stealing his car keys in Northamptonshire on December 18, 2018.

They appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court

Greaves, 23, of Harrison Road, Lower Harlestone, and Cresswell, 30, of Agricola Place, Enfield, were granted unconditional bail and are due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on November 29.