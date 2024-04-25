Northampton man appears in court charged with four counts of attempted murder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton man has appeared in a court in the north of the country to face four charges of attempted murder.

Jack Walker, whose last known address was Carey Road, Hackleton, appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court’ on Wednesday (April 24).

The 30-year-old was charged with four counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The charges relate to an incident in Thornaby, near Middlesbrough on April 12 and an incident in Staindrop in County Durham, on March 29.