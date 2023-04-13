Northampton man appears in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving in 2021

Mr Tyczkowski, who was 45 and a pedestrian at the time, died at the scene of the incident just before 9pm. Following his death, dozens of flowers, beer cans and a candle were left close to the scene. His manager at the warehouse where he had worked for 15 years paid tribute to Mr Tyczkowski calling him a “chatty, bubbly” guy, who would always walk in in the morning “with a big smile on his face”.