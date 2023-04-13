Northampton man appears in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving in 2021
A pedestrian died at the scene
A Northampton man has appeared before a court charged with causing death by dangerous driving in 2021.
Mohammed Miah, of Charles Street, appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on April 6, 2023 to face the charge, which relates to an incident in Kettering Road on October 2, 2021.
The 45-year-old is accused of causing the death of Lukasz Tyczkowski by driving a Volkswagen Urban Fox dangerously.
Mr Tyczkowski, who was 45 and a pedestrian at the time, died at the scene of the incident just before 9pm. Following his death, dozens of flowers, beer cans and a candle were left close to the scene. His manager at the warehouse where he had worked for 15 years paid tribute to Mr Tyczkowski calling him a “chatty, bubbly” guy, who would always walk in in the morning “with a big smile on his face”.
Magistrates sent the case to Northampton Crown Court, where Miah is expected to appear in May, 2023.