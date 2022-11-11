Northampton man appears in court charged with attempted murder over incident in February 2020

A man has been remanded on bail charged with attempted murder following an incident in Northampton in February 2020.

Paul Joseph Shaw, aged 34, appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on November 8 also accused of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm at Merthyr Road, Dallington. Shaw, of Eastern Avenue North, was granted conditional bail. He did not enter a plea and is next due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on December 21

Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Merthyr Road at around 9pm on February 26, 2020. Officers later confirmed a 30-year-old man was in critical condition in hospital after sustaining serious injuries. The road remained cordoned off for up to 24 hours following the incident and police said they were carrying out extra uniformed patrols to reassure locals.