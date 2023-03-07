Northampton man appears in court after stealing from petrol station and fleeing taxi without paying
The shoplifting took place halfway through the taxi driver’s journey
A 21-year-old Northampton man has been fined after stealing alcohol and sandwiches from a petrol station and making off without paying a taxi driver.
William Connors, of Long Marsh Square, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, March 7 after pleading guilty to making off without payment and theft.
Gary Short, prosecuting, told the court that - on June 23, 2020 - a taxi driver picked up Connors and two other men from Northampton to drive them to Wellingborough.
On the way, the taxi driver stopped off at BP petrol station, where Connors stole alcohol and sandwiches to the value of £40.
When the men got to their destination with Wellingborough, they then made off without paying the taxi driver.
Connors’ previous convictions include theft, aggravated vehicle taking, public order offences and resisting arrest.
His defending barrister, Nicholas Wells, had nothing to add.
His Honour Judge Mayo DL fined Connors £150 for making off without payment and ordered him to pay £50 in compensation to the taxi driver along with £150 prosecution costs.
For the theft charge, no separate penalty was imposed.