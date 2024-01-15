Northampton man appears at court charged with the attempted murder of a child
The charge relates to an incident on January 2
A Northampton man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a child.
Radoslaw Zurek, aged 28, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, January 6, charged with one count of attempted murder of a child in relation to an incident on January 2, 2024, according to Northamptonshire Police.
Zurek, of Northampton, was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on Monday February 19.