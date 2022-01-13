Northampton man, 57, arrested over anti-vaccine protests at Covid-19 testing clinic

A Northampton man has been arrested by police investigating anti-vaccine protests at a Milton Keynes Covid-19 testing site last month.

Thames Valley Police said on Thursday (January 13) that a 57-year-old man from Northampton was in custody after being held on suspicion of assault on emergency workers and causing a disturbance on NHS property.

A picture of a man police wanted to question in connection with the incident published last week has since been withdrawn and officers are no longer appealing to identify the man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two people from Northamptonshire have been arrested over anti-vaccine protests at an MK Covid-19 testing site last month

Dozens of protestors entered the site in MK on December 29.

Videos of the event shared on social media showed marchers throwing traffic cones towards a marquee set up to administer tests, and knocking down signs for the testing centre.

They could be heard accusing staff of 'genocide' and some were chanting 'shame on you.'

One protester appeared to take test kits and equipment away with her.

A 58-year-old man from Brackley was also arrested last week on suspicion of criminal damage, violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.

Chief Inspector Graham Hadley, of Thames Valley Police, said: “We have made a second arrest as officers continue to investigate the protests that happened on December 29.

“Our dedicated team are continuing to take statements and review footage that has been obtained of the protest.