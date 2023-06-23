Northampton man, 56, sentenced following police dog chase after he stole £200 of meat

A Northampton man has been sentenced after he stole more than £200 worth of meat from two supermarkets.

Ian John Spring of King Edward Road was chased by PD Olly after he took the goods from Sainsbury’s in Gambrel Road and Lidl in Weedon Road on Monday (June 19) and attempted to run from officers.

The 56-year-old was arrested in connection and charged with two counts of theft.

He appeared before magistrates on Tuesday (June 20), entered guilty pleas to both charges and was sentenced to a 24 conditional discharge, plus £100 compensation, £85 costs and £26 victim surcharge.

Following the results, Northants Police Dog Section took to Twitter. They said: “His mis-steak though was not expecting PD Olly to challenge him to a race. He then stood still and was duly arrested.

"All stolen meat also recovered.”