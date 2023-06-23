News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July

Northampton man, 56, sentenced following police dog chase after he stole £200 of meat

The police dog unit said it was his “mis-steak” to run from PD Olly
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 10:08 BST

A Northampton man has been sentenced after he stole more than £200 worth of meat from two supermarkets.

Ian John Spring of King Edward Road was chased by PD Olly after he took the goods from Sainsbury’s in Gambrel Road and Lidl in Weedon Road on Monday (June 19) and attempted to run from officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 56-year-old was arrested in connection and charged with two counts of theft.

Most Popular

He appeared before magistrates on Tuesday (June 20), entered guilty pleas to both charges and was sentenced to a 24 conditional discharge, plus £100 compensation, £85 costs and £26 victim surcharge.

Following the results, Northants Police Dog Section took to Twitter. They said: “His mis-steak though was not expecting PD Olly to challenge him to a race. He then stood still and was duly arrested.

"All stolen meat also recovered.”

PD Olly with a very apt toy after he chased a meat thief.PD Olly with a very apt toy after he chased a meat thief.
PD Olly with a very apt toy after he chased a meat thief.