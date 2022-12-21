Northampton man, 41, sentenced to six years for kidnapping police officer

Leon Adam Turay, aged 41, formerly of Shakespeare Road in the town, was also ordered to serve a further five years on extended licence and pay a £190 surcharge to fund victim services when he appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday (December 14). Details of the case cannot be reported for legal reasons.

Turay pleaded not guilty to false imprisonment, dangerous driving, and assault by beating of an emergency worker at a previous hearing on September 30. Northamptonshire Police confirmed those charges will remain on file. Following sentencing, lead investigator, PC Luisa Garcia Webb of the Northamptonshire Police CID team, said: “This was an extremely serious and dangerous incident and I hope Turay is aware he is fortunate that his actions did not cause serious injury or death to a serving police officer.”