Northampton man, 41, given suspended sentence after admitting three drugs offences

A Northampton man has been given a suspended sentence after admitting three drug-related offences.

Disden David Pott, of Prentice Court, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on October 5 after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug (cannabis), possession with intent to supply a Class B drug (cannabis) and possession of criminal property in relation to cash found.

The 41-year-old was arrested by Northamptonshire Police on May 19 after a search was carried out at his home in Goldings.

Northampton Chronicle and Echo

Northampton Crown Court.

Officers found a large amount of cannabis, a quantity of cash, scales and a mobile phone found to contain messages relating to the sale of drugs.