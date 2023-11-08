Northampton man, 41, given suspended sentence after admitting three drugs offences
A Northampton man has been given a suspended sentence after admitting three drug-related offences.
Disden David Pott, of Prentice Court, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on October 5 after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug (cannabis), possession with intent to supply a Class B drug (cannabis) and possession of criminal property in relation to cash found.
The 41-year-old was arrested by Northamptonshire Police on May 19 after a search was carried out at his home in Goldings.
Officers found a large amount of cannabis, a quantity of cash, scales and a mobile phone found to contain messages relating to the sale of drugs.
Pott received concurrent nine-month sentences for each of the drug supply offences, both suspended for 12 months, plus a further one-month concurrent sentence, also suspended for 12 months, for the criminal property count. He was also ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activity.