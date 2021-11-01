Northampton man, 39, charged with importing 'large quantity' of cocaine

A 39-year-old Northampton man has been charged with drugs offences after police intercepted a package in Coventry containing a large quantity of cocaine.

Border Force officers intercepted a suspicious package at Coventry International Hub on Tuesday, October 26. Officers investigated the package to uncover a large quantity of cocaine.

Isen Shema, 39, of Billing Road has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and with being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a Class A drug in connection with the incident.

Shema appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court on Friday, October 29 and was remanded into custody.