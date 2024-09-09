Northampton man, 39, and Wellingborough man, 34, found GUILTY of multiple rapes
Two men who tried to claim that they had consensual sex with a 17-year-old girl have been found guilty of multiple rapes.
Tosin Dada, 34, previously of Knox Road, Wellingborough, and Solomon Ibukun Adebiyi, 39, previously of Stanley Street, Northampton, were both charged with three counts of rape each in connection with the offence on March 12, 2022.
Their nine-day trial at Northampton Crown Court ended last week with both men being found unanimously guilty by the jury on all charges after eight hours of deliberation, according to Northamptonshire Police.
Both men were remanded into custody ahead of sentencing at Northampton Crown Court on October 25, 2024.