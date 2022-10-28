Northampton man, 37, remanded in custody after denying £2,500 pedal bike theft
Court hears five charges include stealing £3 from car and interfering with others
A 37-year-old Northampton man has been remanded in custody after denying theft charges.
Wayne Townsend pleaded not guilty to stealing £3 from an Audi in Lancaster Way and three more charges of interfering with vehicles with intent to steal in Harvester Way on October 24.
He also denies stealing a pedal cycle worth £2,604 from Salthouse Road on October 20.
Most Popular
Magistrates remanded Townsend, of Hunsbarrow Road, in custody until Wednesday (November 2).