Northampton man, 35, charged with two driving offences and arrested on suspicion of drug offence

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 7th Mar 2025, 11:13 BST

A Northampton man has been charged with two driving offences and arrested on suspicion of a drug offence, following a traffic stop.

The 35-year-old driver was stopped in Gifford Lane, Upton, shortly after 11.30pm on Wednesday (March 5).

He was arrested on suspicion of three offences and has since been charged with driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance

The man was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug (cannabis). He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries, in relation to the drugs allegation.

For the driving charges, he is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on March 20.

