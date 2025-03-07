Northampton man, 35, charged with two driving offences and arrested on suspicion of drug offence

A Northampton man has been charged with two driving offences and arrested on suspicion of a drug offence, following a traffic stop.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old driver was stopped in Gifford Lane, Upton, shortly after 11.30pm on Wednesday (March 5).

He was arrested on suspicion of three offences and has since been charged with driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug (cannabis). He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries, in relation to the drugs allegation.

For the driving charges, he is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on March 20.