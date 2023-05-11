Northampton man, 34, arrested on suspicion of drug driving after ANPR cameras spot car

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after his vehicle was spotted by ANPR cameras in Northampton.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A 34-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs after being stopped by officers in Barrack Road, Northampton shortly after 3am this morning (May 11).”

The man was taken in custody and has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries, the spokeswoman confirmed.