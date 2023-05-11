News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Northampton man, 34, arrested on suspicion of drug driving after ANPR cameras spot car

Officers stopped the vehicle in the early hours

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 11th May 2023, 14:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 14:14 BST

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after his vehicle was spotted by ANPR cameras in Northampton.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A 34-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs after being stopped by officers in Barrack Road, Northampton shortly after 3am this morning (May 11).”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man was taken in custody and has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries, the spokeswoman confirmed.

Most Popular
The driver was arrested after being stopped by officers in Barrack Road.The driver was arrested after being stopped by officers in Barrack Road.
The driver was arrested after being stopped by officers in Barrack Road.