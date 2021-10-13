Northampton man, 33, lands massive court bill for graffiti near sex offender's house

Protest followed high-profile case in the town

By Kevin Nicholls
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 12:49 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 12:50 pm

A man who daubed graffiti on the road near a registered sex offender's house has landed a massive court bill.

Jamie David Owens, aged 33, admitted painting the tarmac outside the home in Northampton, on August 1 — just days following a court case in the town which saw a paedophile jailed for having prohibited sexual images of children on a laptop.

Owens, whose address was given in court as care of Darwin Walk, Duston, was fined £360 and ordered to pay Northamptonshire Highways £500 towards the clean-up costs.

Northampton Magistrates Court

Northampton Magistrates also told Owens to pay a £36 surcharge to fund victim services and £85 towards Crown Prosecution Service costs — making a total of £981.