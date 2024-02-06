Northampton man, 33, charged with GBH after woman left broken jaw
He has been remanded in custody ahead of next court appearance
A 33-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after a woman was left with a broken jaw.
David Thomas Kilborn, of Balfour Close, has been charged with one count of Section 18 – grievous bodily harm, with intent. Police say a woman sustained a broken jaw in two places.
Kilborn appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on January 29, and was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on March 11.