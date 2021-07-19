A Northampton man has pleaded guilty to two burglaries in the same village on the same night - plus another burglary and drug possession.

Sebastian Tkaczyk, of Tower Square, entered two homes, as a trespasser, in Moulton on June 2 this year.

In one property, he stole electrical items, keys, jewellery, kitchen knives, personal items and food, and in the other he took tools, keys, camping equipment and an electric scooter.

Northampton Crown Court.

The 30-year-old also pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary relating to an incident in Weedon Road on May 28 where he stole electrical items and a bank card.

On June 4, Tkaczyk was also found in possession of Class B drugs.

Today (July 19), Tkaczyk appeared at Northampton Crown Court via video link from prison, where he pleaded guilty to all three burglary charges and the drug possession charge.

He will be sentenced at the same court on August 9 this year.