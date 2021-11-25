Northampton man, 28, in court accused of bag snatch in Kettering park

Punter is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court next month.

A Northampton man will appear at Northampton Crown Court next month charged with robbery and possession of a knife and an offensive weapon.

Joshua Punter, aged 28, is accused to stealing a woman's handbag containing around £200 in cash in a Kettering park on July 8 this year.

He appeared appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court earlier this month also charged with possession of a knuckle duster and carrying a folding pocket knife on the same date.