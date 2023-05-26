News you can trust since 1931
Northampton man, 28, charged with possession of cannabis with intent to supply

He will appear before magistrates next month
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 26th May 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 14:57 BST

A 28-year-old Northampton man has been charged with possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

James Duffield of Willow Lane, Northampton, was arrested in the Thorplands area, on the afternoon of Friday, May 19, by officers from Northamptonshire Police’s Operation Revive West team.

Duffield was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class B drug – namely cannabis.

The 28-year-old will appear before Northampton Magistrates' Court next month.
He has been released on bail to appear before the Northampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 6.

Operation Revive is the force’s enforcement campaign that focuses on bringing the offenders of serious violence associated with Class A drug dealing and gangs to justice.

If anyone has concerns about drug dealing, or someone becoming drawn into gang culture, report it to police on 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/ro or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.