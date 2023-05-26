Northampton man, 28, charged with possession of cannabis with intent to supply
He will appear before magistrates next month
A 28-year-old Northampton man has been charged with possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
James Duffield of Willow Lane, Northampton, was arrested in the Thorplands area, on the afternoon of Friday, May 19, by officers from Northamptonshire Police’s Operation Revive West team.
Duffield was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class B drug – namely cannabis.
He has been released on bail to appear before the Northampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday, June 6.