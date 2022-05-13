A man has pleaded guilty to multiple sexual offences, including rape, in Northampton linked to the Abington Street statue hang-out spot.

Cuneyt Yildirim, previously of Northampton, pleaded guilty to one count of rape, nine counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, and two counts of meeting a child following sexual grooming.

The offences form part of Northamptonshire Police’s Operation Antigua – an investigation launched at the end of June 2020 that focuses on reported sexual abuse between the years of 2006 and 2016, all originating from the statue in Abington Street where young people would gather.

Cuneyt Yildirim. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

At Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (May 12), Yildirim pleaded guilty to 14 sexual offences.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Liz Basham, said: “I am really pleased for the three young women in this case that Cuneyt Yildirim pleaded guilty to all of the offences, meaning none of them have to be put through the extra trauma of a trial.

“Northamptonshire Police never underestimates the courage it takes for survivors of sexual assault to come forward and talk to the police.

“All three have shown steadfast determination through this investigation in seeing justice through to the end and this takes enormous courage and strength.

“Though no court process or sentence will take away the pain inflicted on them by Cuneyt Yildirim, I hope the fact that he is now recognised for what he is – a sexual abuser, because of their bravery, provides them with some form of closure and justice.

“Finally, a number of people came forward as a result of our Operation Antigua appeals in 2020 and I just want to reassure them that the operation remains very much active with more investigations continuing to take place.”

A sentencing hearing has been set for Yildirim on June 24, 2022.

If you have been a victim of sexual assault, whether recent or non-recent, please come forward by calling 101 clicking Northamptonshire Police online reporting tool at www.northants.police.uk.

If you have been a victim of a sexual offence but are not yet ready to speak to the police, please visit www.voicenorthants.org or call Voice on 0300 303 1965.