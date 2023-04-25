News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
1 hour ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
3 hours ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
5 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
5 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
5 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62

Northampton man, 26, charged with attempted murder after woman taken to hospital

The man has appeared before magistrates and has been remanded ahead of a crown court hearing

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 25th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST

A 26-year-old Northampton man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was taken to hospital.

Police were called to Colwyn Road at around 9.10am on Thursday (April 20) to reports of an assault. Once on scene, officers found a man and a woman had suffered injuries. They both taken to hospital with serious neck injuries, but police said at the time injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harry Felce, aged 26, of Colwyn Road was charged with the attempted murder of a woman and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, April 22.

Police were called to Colwyn Road this morning (April 20) where they found one woman and one man had suffered injuriesPolice were called to Colwyn Road this morning (April 20) where they found one woman and one man had suffered injuries
Police were called to Colwyn Road this morning (April 20) where they found one woman and one man had suffered injuries
Most Popular

Felce was remanded in custody until Monday, June 5, when he is due to appear before Northampton Crown Court.

Police said on Thursday that the incident is believed to be an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.