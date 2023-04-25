Northampton man, 26, charged with attempted murder after woman taken to hospital

A 26-year-old Northampton man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was taken to hospital.

Police were called to Colwyn Road at around 9.10am on Thursday (April 20) to reports of an assault. Once on scene, officers found a man and a woman had suffered injuries. They both taken to hospital with serious neck injuries, but police said at the time injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Harry Felce, aged 26, of Colwyn Road was charged with the attempted murder of a woman and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, April 22.

Police were called to Colwyn Road this morning (April 20) where they found one woman and one man had suffered injuries

Felce was remanded in custody until Monday, June 5, when he is due to appear before Northampton Crown Court.