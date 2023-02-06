News you can trust since 1931
Northampton man, 25, charged with drink driving after car activated ANPR cameras

The man was arrested at a retail park

By Carly Odell
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

A Northampton man has been charged with drink driver after police received a tip off from a member of the public and used ANPR cameras .

Ion Ciobanu, aged 25, of Crossbrooks, Northampton, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level is above the limit, after being stopped by officers at the St James Retail Park, on Sunday (February 5), Northamptonshire Police confirmed.

He has been bailed to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on March 21.

The man was arrested in St James' Retail Park, Towcester Road. Photo: Northants Road Policing Team.