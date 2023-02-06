Northampton man, 25, charged with drink driving after car activated ANPR cameras

A Northampton man has been charged with drink driver after police received a tip off from a member of the public and used ANPR cameras .

Ion Ciobanu, aged 25, of Crossbrooks, Northampton, has been charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level is above the limit, after being stopped by officers at the St James Retail Park, on Sunday (February 5), Northamptonshire Police confirmed.

He has been bailed to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on March 21.