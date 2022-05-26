Northampton man, 23, charged with drugs offence after phones found during police raid

A man has been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin after a raid was carried out at a Northampton house.

Police found several mobile phones when they raided a property in Cyril Street, off Wellingborough Road on Thursday (May 19).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A warrant took place in Cyril Street on Thursday morning (May 19) at about 6am, in which cash and several phones were found.”

Subsequently, Ibrahim Kunah Kamara, aged 23, of Northampton, was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in connection with the incident.

Kamara appeared before Northampton magistrates on Friday (May 20).

His case was sent to trial at Northampton Crown Court with a provisional date of June 22, this year.