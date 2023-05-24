Northampton man, 22, charged with possession with intent to supply heroin, cocaine and cannabis

A Northampton man has been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Mohamed Mahamud, of South Bridge Road, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court today (Wednesday May 24) to face the charge.

Northamptonshire Police officers searched Mahamud under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act in Talbot Road, Northampton on Monday, May 22, before arresting him on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The 22-year-old was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs – crack cocaine and heroin, possession of a Class B drug - cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of criminal property.