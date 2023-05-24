News you can trust since 1931
Northampton man, 22, charged with possession with intent to supply heroin, cocaine and cannabis

He was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon and of criminal property
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 24th May 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 10:26 BST

A Northampton man has been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

Mohamed Mahamud, of South Bridge Road, will appear at Northampton Magistrates Court today (Wednesday May 24) to face the charge.

Northamptonshire Police officers searched Mahamud under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act in Talbot Road, Northampton on Monday, May 22, before arresting him on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Mohamed Mahamud will appear before Northampton Magistrates' Court today (May 24).Mohamed Mahamud will appear before Northampton Magistrates' Court today (May 24).
The 22-year-old was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs – crack cocaine and heroin, possession of a Class B drug - cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of criminal property.

If anyone has concerns about drug dealing, or someone becoming drawn into gang culture, report it to police on 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/ro or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.