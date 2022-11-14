Northampton man, 21, sentenced after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting girl

A 21-year-old man from Northampton has been sentenced after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a girl .

At Northampton Crown Court in June this year, Jay Cunnington, of Bants Lane, pleaded guilty to a number of sexual offences, according to Northamptonshire Police.

At Northampton Crown Court on Monday (November 14), Cunnington was handed a two year sentence, suspended for two years. He was also issued with a 10-year sexual harm prevention order, 120 hours of unpaid work, a restraining order against the victim, and ordered to pay £670 in costs.

Cunnington was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Monday (November 14)

Lead investigator detective sergeant Andrea Taylor said: “Whilst no sentence will make up for the impact he has had on the victim, I hope the conclusion of this lengthy court process will allow her to move forward with her life in the knowledge that speaking out has uncovered Cunnington to the world as the sexual offender he is.

“She has shown immense bravery and I want to thank her for her support throughout the investigation. We know how hard it is to approach the police, especially when reporting a crime of this nature, and she has shown courage beyond her years and indeed, beyond what should ever have been expected of her, in coming forward.”

Northamptonshire Police say they takes reports of sexual assault very seriously and will always treat reports of this nature with the confidentiality and sensitivity they deserve.

A police spokeswoman said: "We will believe you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you have been a victim of a sexual assault, whether recent or non-recent, please come forward by calling 101 or visiting www.northants.police.uk.