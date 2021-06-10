Northampton man, 20, back in the dock for a third time for driving with no licence

A serial law-breaker escaped jail after being caught driving without a licence in Northampton for a third time.

Magistrates handed Adrian Dinu a suspended sentence but ordered him to serve a night-time curfew with an electronic tag monitoring his movements for three months

Dinu was stopped behind the wheel of a BMW in Goldings Close in July 2020 — just TWO DAYS after landing a six-month ban for having no licence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magistrates sentenced Dinu to 14 weeks in jail, suspended for a year

And he was caught again driving a Mercedes C180 in Verwood Close on November 2, last year.

The 20-year-old, of Crestline Court in the town, pleaded guilty to all charges, including of also having no insurance, when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court last week.

Dinu was sentenced to 14 weeks in jail suspended for a year but will be subject to an night-time curfew monitored electronically until the end of August.

He was ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £128 plus £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service costs. His driving ban was extended by 15 months.