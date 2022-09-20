Northampton magistrates jail repeat drink-driver caught more than three times over limit

A repeat drink-driver has been jailed and banned for more than FIVE YEARS by Northampton magistrates.

Ion Lungu was more than three times over the limit while behind the wheel of a VW Polo just yards away from his home in Gordon Street, Semilong, earlier this month.

According to court documents, Lungu was serving a 27-month ban handed down in July last year after being caught driving while disqualified and previously had a suspended prison sentence resulting from a drink-driving incident in 2020.

Northampton magistrates jailed drink-driver Ion Lungu for 24 weeks and banned him for 63 months

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving while disqualified, no insurance on his latest court appearance on September 12.

Court documents showed tests had revealed Lungu had 116 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

He was jailed for 24 weeks, banned for 63 months and ordered to pay £239 in prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.

Drink and drug-driving is one of the so-called ‘fatal four’ offences — alongside speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and using a phone behind the wheel — which are most linked to death and serious injuries on the roads.

Chair of the Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance, Police Superintendent Jen Helm, said: “Drink or drug-driving is selfish and reckless but so easy to justify for some.

“They may think it’s just a few extra drinks, but at what price?