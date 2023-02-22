Northampton magistrates jail disqualified driver who racked up £3,500 court bills in three-and-a-half years
Serial offender, 27, appears same day after being caught in Bridge Street
A Northampton man who racked up nearly £3,500 in court fines for a string of driving offences spread over three-and-a-half years has been jailed after being caught behind the wheel without a licence AGAIN.
Petrut Ionut Craciun pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf in Bridge Street on February 9 defying a 24-month ban issued in June 2021. He appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court the same day where he also admitted driving with no insurance.
Court documents showed Craciun has a record of driving offences going back to June 2019 including a previous 12-month ban plus failing to carry out unpaid work with fines and court orders totalling £3,410.00.
The 27-year-old, of Wheatfield Road, was told he has a flagrant disregard of court orders and sentenced to 20 months.
Craciun also received a fresh three-year ban and must pay a total of £239 towards prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.