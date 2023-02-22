News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Northampton magistrates jail disqualified driver who racked up £3,500 court bills in three-and-a-half years

Serial offender, 27, appears same day after being caught in Bridge Street

By Kevin Nicholls
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 12:33pm
Northampton magistrates jailed Craciun after he was caught driving while disqualified again
Northampton magistrates jailed Craciun after he was caught driving while disqualified again

A Northampton man who racked up nearly £3,500 in court fines for a string of driving offences spread over three-and-a-half years has been jailed after being caught behind the wheel without a licence AGAIN.

Petrut Ionut Craciun pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf in Bridge Street on February 9 defying a 24-month ban issued in June 2021. He appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court the same day where he also admitted driving with no insurance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Court documents showed Craciun has a record of driving offences going back to June 2019 including a previous 12-month ban plus failing to carry out unpaid work with fines and court orders totalling £3,410.00.

The 27-year-old, of Wheatfield Road, was told he has a flagrant disregard of court orders and sentenced to 20 months.

Most Popular

Craciun also received a fresh three-year ban and must pay a total of £239 towards prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.