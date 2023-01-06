News you can trust since 1931
Northampton magistrates hit thief with £2,500 bill for 13 pairs of designer shades

Shoplifter stole 19 pairs in two visits to Bicester outlet

By Kevin Nicholls
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 9:29am

Northampton magistrates ordered a serial sunglasses thief to pay back more than £2,500 to a store after he pleaded guilty to pinching 13 pairs of designer shades.

Alan Lewis Smith-White also admitted a second trip to the David Clulow outlet shop at Bicester Village, netting another six pairs worth £850 two weeks later, during June last year. The 47-year-old, of Bouverie Road, Hardingstone, was also sentenced to a total of 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

Court documents showed Smith-White had raided a Towcester opticians for four pairs of sunglasses in June — and was given a community order by Northampton magistrates last year. But he was later found to have targeted the Clulow store the following day, swiping glasses worth an average of £195 EACH, and again on June 26. His total court bill came to a whopping £2,755, including £239 in prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.

Smith-White took 19 pairs of sunglasses worth around £3,350 from the David Clulow outlet at Bicester Village