Northampton magistrates hit Aston Martin driver with £3,700 court bill for speeding on A14

Northampton magistrates handed a driver a whopping £3,700 court bill for speeding in an Aston Martin.

Richard Alan Westley, of Church Street, Brixworth, was clocked at around 100mph in the £225,000 DBS Superleggera V12 on the A14 near Thrapston on March 25. The speed limit on the stretch of road is 70mph.

Westley, aged 48, pleaded guilty without appearing in court using the single justice procedure. He was fined £2,557 and ordered to pay a further £1,1012 in a surcharge to fund victim services and towards prosecution costs. HIs licence was endorsed with five points.

The Superleggera has a top speed of 211mph can accelerate from 0-60mph in just 3.4 seconds and a special edition of the supercar ‘starred’ in the James Bond movie No Time to Die.

Speeding is one of the so-called fatal five driving offences — alongside drink and drug driving, using a phone behind the wheel, careless driving and not wearing a seat belt — which are most commonly linked to deaths and serious injuries on roads and are a key focus for the Northamptonshire Police new Roads Policing Team, launched earlier this month.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley, said: “Casualties on our roads remains a problem and by addressing the dangers that exist we aim to see a sustainable reduction in the number of people killed or seriously injured.

“Education, engagement and where necessary, enforcement will be used to make the roads a safer place for all users."